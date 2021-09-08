Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,700 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,857 shares of company stock valued at $26,053,020 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

