$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.47. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

