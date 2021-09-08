Bbva USA Invests $34,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

