Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 68.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.83. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $399.17. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

