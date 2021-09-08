Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE EDD opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.