Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.01.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

