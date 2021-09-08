Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,936,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 387.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 385,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 306,672 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.