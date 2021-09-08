Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $164.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.