DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 40.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

XRAY stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

