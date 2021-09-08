Bbva USA Invests $51,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

