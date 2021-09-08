Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

