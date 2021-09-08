Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,417,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.