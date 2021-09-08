Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.