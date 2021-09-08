Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Several analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

