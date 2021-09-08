1,880 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

