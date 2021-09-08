Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen stock opened at $327.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

