Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of JD opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

