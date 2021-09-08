Sandy Spring Bank Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.2% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

QLD stock opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

