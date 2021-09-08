Sandy Spring Bank Buys Shares of 850 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

