Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 320 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

