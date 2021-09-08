Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 54 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of DG opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.71 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

