Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,717 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after acquiring an additional 527,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

