Swiss National Bank Sells 124,775 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,775 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth about $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,315 shares of company stock worth $5,893,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOX. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

FOX stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

