Sandy Spring Bank Invests $44,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

