Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

