Western Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

