Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $206,186,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,302 shares of company stock worth $48,463,456 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

