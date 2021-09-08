Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $273.61

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.61 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 301.40 ($3.94). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 299.20 ($3.91), with a volume of 370,473 shares changing hands.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 426.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60). Insiders bought 139 shares of company stock valued at $37,308 over the last 90 days.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.