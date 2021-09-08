Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $217.81

Devro plc (LON:DVO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.81 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 226.51 ($2.96). Devro shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95), with a volume of 207,349 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVO shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Devro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.61. The firm has a market cap of £367.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Devro’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

