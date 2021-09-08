BAE Systems (LON:BA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $556.06

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.06 ($7.26) and traded as high as GBX 570.20 ($7.45). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 564.20 ($7.37), with a volume of 3,088,208 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 556.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 528.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

About BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

