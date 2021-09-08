Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.18

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.18 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 178.90 ($2.34). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.30), with a volume of 1,049,526 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 173.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

