$0.83 EPS Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

