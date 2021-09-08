NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 181 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.66. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,771.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

