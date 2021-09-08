Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 74.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of LMND opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.