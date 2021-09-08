Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,683 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

