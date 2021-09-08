Parallel Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $655.82 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $659.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

