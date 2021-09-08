Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

