Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,966 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

