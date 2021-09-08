Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,622 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107,603 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 167,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,006,000.

BATS SMIN opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42.

