Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $188,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.