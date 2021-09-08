Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

DFS stock opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.