4,497 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

