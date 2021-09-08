JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 315.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

