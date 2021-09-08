HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,011,406 HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,011,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,000.

Separately, III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

