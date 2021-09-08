HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,540 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.