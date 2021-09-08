Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.