Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after buying an additional 93,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CATY. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

