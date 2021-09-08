Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

