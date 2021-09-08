Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 25.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $166.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

