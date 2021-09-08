iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

